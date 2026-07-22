The FIFA World Cup 2026 was filled with allegations of FIFA favouring Argentina throughout the tournament. From controversial refereeing decisions to a relatively simple path to the semi-finals, several social media users were convinced that the competition was 'rigged' towards Lionel Messi and Co. Despite pulling off multiple comeback wins, Argentina were defeated in the final with Spain becoming the world champions. However, the rumours refused to die down as many videos on social media claimed that the colour of the fireworks at the Metlife Stadium at the end of the match were blue.

The theory was that the blue fireworks were already set in anticipation of an Argentina win and the plans were foiled by Spain winning the encounter.

If FIFA world cup final was not rigged, why were the fireworks colors of Argentina? Their plans were ruined by Spain. pic.twitter.com/edZCqJWUCV — Zara Quinn (@_Zaraquin) July 20, 2026

However, new videos show that the fireworks were actually white. Even X (formerly Twitter) put up community notes to these videos. The previous videos were edited in a way to show that the fireworks were blue but that was certainly not the case.

المقطع الحقيقي من خارج الملعب للألعاب النارية التي زعموا بأن الفيفا كان يجهز الحفل للأرجنتين 🇦🇷



وقاموا بالتلاعب بألوان المقاطع



حملة قذرة https://t.co/zt0FAJAptw pic.twitter.com/RoS4NUV3YW — ﮼العازي🇦🇪 (@el3azy22) July 22, 2026

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi arrived back in Argentina on Tuesday for a few days of rest following the World Cup final loss to Spain.

Messi's private jet landed near his hometown of Rosario from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, at 6:27 a.m. Although many fans were waiting with signs and flags, he did not make a public appearance.

“The pain is immense, and this wound will take time to heal,” he posted on his Instagram account. “I cherish all the good moments, memories that will last forever — and the support of an entire nation which, combined with this group's hard work and effort, propelled us once again into the ranks of the world's best.”

Supporters only caught a brief glimpse of the SUV that met Messi on the tarmac to transport him and his family to the private neighborhood of Funes, roughly 300 kilometers (185 miles) north of Buenos Aires.

The Argentina captain reportedly traveled with his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, and their three children, all of whom had accompanied him throughout the tournament in North America. Waiting for him in Rosario was his 68-year-old father, Jorge, whose ongoing medical treatment for an undisclosed illness had been revealed by the family during the World Cup.

Fans had gathered at the airport as early as 3:30 a.m. hoping to catch a sight of the star. Among them were two young girls in Albiceleste jerseys holding welcome signs, one of which read: “Messi: You're a legend. Thank you for bringing joy to our hearts. A whole country loves you!”

Messi is expected to rejoin Inter Miami in late July or early August for the ongoing MLS season.

(With AP inputs)

Featured Video Of The Day

Spain Vs Argentina | Dani Olmo On WC Triumph: 'Wanted To Set An Example For The Next Generation'