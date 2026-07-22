An article criticising Lionel Messi, published by the British media outlet The Daily Mail, has received immense backlash following Argentina's defeat to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final. The journalist behind the piece, Oliver Salt, criticised Messi for "ghosting" in the final after he failed to register a single shot on target. Salt also took aim at Messi for 'crying like a 10-year-old' after his potential final appearance for Argentina on the global stage ended without a fairytale finish.

The article titled "Lionel Messi's full humiliation laid bare: Left crying as his Argentine thugs disgraced themselves... how this World Cup exposed the GOAT's dark arts shame" slammed Messi and Argentina for resorting to dirty tactics.

However, fans criticized Salt for pushing an agenda against Messi out of a grudge, as Argentina had beaten England in the semi-finals.

They paid them to insult Messi.



Jesus Christ!! pic.twitter.com/yHIZOnZTfh — BeksFCB (@Joshua__Ubeku) July 21, 2026

Calling a player crying like a child and attacking his family only for personal issues shows how much problems you have lets hope messi sues them pic.twitter.com/1Q72qrhp28 — Omar abdallah (@omarabdalla0) July 22, 2026

All for what? Because he beat them. And involving his family. So low — Xtiana (@posh_tiana) July 21, 2026

There is a weird propaganda of hate against Messi.



It's something unlike anything I've ever seen in sports.



Messi's character as an athlete and as a faithful husband and father is almost as well-known as his status as the greatest football player of all time.



And yet people... https://t.co/s5tG8YlhSg — Samuel Sey (@SlowToWrite) July 22, 2026

The article also highlighted the aggressive antics of the Argentine team following the defeat, labelling players such as Leandro Paredes and Nahuel Molina, as well as an assistant manager, as "thugs." Salt also suggested that Argentina will always be remembered as "sore losers" for their actions.

Paredes and Molina were involved in a post-match brawl after Argentina conceded in extra time and lost the match 1-0. Paredes was labelled a villain for grabbing Spain's Eric Garcia by the neck, as well as punching midfielder Gavi in the face before pushing him to the ground.

The aggression wasn't confined to the pitch, as Lionel Scaloni's assistant, Roberto Ayala, also got involved and landed a punch on Dani Olmo. Salt pointed out that while Messi was not involved in the post-match ruckus, the Argentina captain "didn't cover himself in glory" following a failed attempt to get Marc Cucurella sent off.

Broadcast visuals showed Cucurella touching his face briefly while talking to Messi, who urged the referee to send Cucurella down the tunnel for covering his mouth - an act that previously saw Ecuador's Piero Hincapie receive his marching orders under the new rule.

Salt, however, didn't stop there. He also criticized Messi's wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, for her low-key appearance during the final, accusing her of "being in hiding as Messi struggled and wept on a devastating day."

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