Spain midfielders Fabian Ruiz and Pablo Paez Gavira, commonly known as Gavi, received a unique reward after helping the national team win the FIFA World Cup last week - their weight in local tomatoes. Ruiz and Gavi, who both hail from Los Palacios y Villafranca, a small town in the Andalucia region of Spain, returned home on Tuesday after a grand celebration with the rest of the players in the capital, Madrid. More than 2 million people hit the streets of Madrid - more than half of the city's population - to celebrate Spain's second FIFA World Cup title.

Upon their return, the Los Palacios y Villafranca City Council gave Ruiz and Gavi a grand reception, honoring the duo with one of the province's most unique traditions - presenting the players with tomatoes equal to their body weight.

Esto ya es tradicional en Los Palacios y Villafranca



Gavi y Fabian Ruiz reciben su peso en tomates



@AlvarooSVQ @ZonaMixta__ pic.twitter.com/PyPKDOk99U — BeSoccer (@besoccer_ES) July 21, 2026

According to local reports, the city is also set to rename two of its football venues after the pair.

The current Marismas and San Sebastian stadiums will officially be renamed "Fabian Ruiz" and "Pablo Paez Gavira 'Gavi'."

Ruiz started his footballing journey at Los Palacios CF, while Gavi was six when he joined the youth system at La Liara Balompie.

The two teams play their home matches at the Marismas and San Sebastian stadiums, respectively.

In addition, the players will unveil a model of a monument that the City Council will install on Juan Jose Vaquero Avenue as a permanent tribute to Ruiz, Gavi, and former Spain winger Jesus Navas, who was part of the 2010 World Cup-winning side.

Spain beat Argentina 1-0 in a hotly contested final, with Ferran Torres bagging the all-important goal for La Furia Roja.

Featured Video Of The Day

UK & Norway PM Sport Football Jerseys Ahead Of England, Norway Quarterfinal Clash