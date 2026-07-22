There remains great suspense over what transpired in the Argentina dressing room right before the start of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final in New York. Lionel Messi was spotted trying to calm down his teammates, asking them to forget and move on, just minutes before the start of the title showdown. Now, an extended video has been released on social media, highlighting what happened right before the kick-off. In the video, Messi could be seen leading his troops from the dressing room to the waiting area.

Messi walks out of the dressing room wearing a white Argentina jacket over his kit. Chants of "Vamos muchachos" ("Let's go, guys!") could be heard, while the support staff also seemed to be cheering the team.

The video later shows Messi with teammates behind him. The camera follows him as he moves forward. As Messi reaches the waiting area where both teams line up before walking onto the pitch, he deliberately goes around greeting players from Spain.

He makes a point of shaking hands, patting shoulders, or briefly hugging several of them, particularly those associated with Barcelona, the club Messi spent most of his career with.

“Today is my day, today will go down in history.” The full locker-room talk before Argentina walk onto the pitch is now ready with English...https://t.co/yedyHc6Oa2



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Lionel Messi Returns Home

Lionel Messi's private jet landed near his hometown of Rosario from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, at 6:27 a.m. Although many fans were waiting with signs and flags, he did not make a public appearance.

“The pain is immense, and this wound will take time to heal,” he posted on his Instagram account. “I cherish all the good moments, memories that will last forever -- and the support of an entire nation which, combined with this group's hard work and effort, propelled us once again into the ranks of the world's best.”

Supporters only caught a brief glimpse of the SUV that met Messi on the tarmac to transport him and his family to the private neighborhood of Funes, roughly 300 kilometers (185 miles) north of Buenos Aires.

The Argentina captain reportedly traveled with his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, and their three children, all of whom had accompanied him throughout the tournament in North America. Waiting for him in Rosario was his 68-year-old father, Jorge, whose ongoing medical treatment for an undisclosed illness had been revealed by the family during the World Cup.

With AP Inputs

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