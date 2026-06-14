The FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Brazil and Morocco brought a unique moment to fans as legendary Brazil striker Ronaldo Nazario met popular influencer and YouTuber IShowSpeed (Darren Watkins Jr., also known as Speed). Ronaldo, who is nicknamed R9, met with Speed at the New York New Jersey Stadium, where the Brazil-Morocco game took place. The two shared a hilarious conversation, with Ronaldo making a joke regarding Speed's muscles. Ronaldo jokingly asks Speed whether the latter has been "taking something" in order to attain the muscles, to which the YouTuber replies in an energetic tone.

"You take something? It's only training, this?" says Ronaldo to Speed regarding his muscles, in a video that has gone viral on social media.

"This is natural!" replies Speed, but Ronaldo remains unconvinced.

Speed then goes on to say that he is ready to do a blood test too in order to prove that his muscles and six-pack are natural. Later in the video, Speed can be seen saying that he takes Ronaldo's disbelief over his muscles as a compliment.

WATCH: Ronaldo meets Speed during Brazil vs Morocco game

Former brazilian striker Ronaldo Nazrio saw Speed's body and told him to go take a blood test



Even the legend doesn't believe that 6-pack is natural.pic.twitter.com/sbhIsXxMX6 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) June 14, 2026

Ronaldo and Speed were among a number of star guests in attendance at the New York New Jersey Stadium for the match between Brazil and Morocco, along with American football great Tom Brady and rapper Travis Scott.

Brazil vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026: As it happened

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti said that "you don't win a World Cup based on your first match" after the five-time champions laboured to a 1-1 draw with Morocco on Saturday.

The Selecao were in danger of losing their opening game at a World Cup for the first time since 1934 after falling behind to Ismael Saibari's goal in New Jersey.

Vinicius Junior struck a superb equaliser to earn a point for Brazil, but Ancelotti admitted it was not the type of performance expected from his team.

"I think this was a tough match, especially in the beginning. I think the team was a bit anxious and nerves were all over the place," said Ancelotti.

"We didn't play well, but we cannot lose heart. This is the first match in the World Cup and we can't... think the team is doing perfectly from the get-go.

With AFP inputs

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