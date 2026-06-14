Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti said that "you don't win a World Cup based on your first match" after the five-time champions laboured to a 1-1 draw with Morocco on Saturday. The Selecao were in danger of losing their opening game at a World Cup for the first time since 1934 after falling behind to Ismael Saibari's goal in New Jersey. Vinicius Junior struck a superb equaliser to earn a point for Brazil, but Ancelotti admitted it was not the type of performance expected from his team.

"I think this was a tough match, especially in the beginning. I think the team was a bit anxious and nerves were all over the place," said Ancelotti.

"We didn't play well, but we cannot lose heart. This is the first match in the World Cup and we can't... think the team is doing perfectly from the get-go.

"This was the result we had. It wasn't bad, but we'll keep picking up from the second match on. You don't win a World Cup based on your first match."

Ancelotti tipped Vinicius to excel at the tournament as the leader of the attack, a role he will fulfil even when Brazil's all-time record scorer Neymar returns from a calf injury.

"He did well. He was very dangerous and I think he has everything in his power to have a great World Cup," Ancelotti said of the Real Madrid forward.

However, Vinicius rued Brazil's sluggish start against a Morocco side that had been told by their coach to approach the match with no fear.

"We started on a really bad note," said the 25-year-old.

"We conceded that first goal and after that happens it's hard to get it going, you know, it's the first match, it's always hard.

"But we've got to improve and continue to grow because the competition is only but starting. This is the World Cup, there are no easy matches.

"But I don't think there's a lot to say now. I think we really have to improve."

Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi praised the display of the 2022 semi-finalists, who suggested they will again be a tough proposition in North America.

"Proud of the effort of the team, we drew, but we are happy for the performance of us. We still have to improve every game, so that is what we're going to be focused on right now," Hakimi told Fox.

Morocco coach Mohamed Ouahbi was left with the feeling that his team could, and perhaps should, have taken more from the contest though.

"It was a good match, it's a point. We would've hoped to have more but we'll take the point," said Ouahbi. "We're happy, we're not sad today, but we would have liked to win."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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