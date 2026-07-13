As Lionel Messi prepares to face England with his national team, Argentina, for the first time in his career, tactical inputs and suggestions have started to come from experts of the game. Wayne Rooney, one of the finest English footballers of all time, feels Messi can be a bit of a weakness for Argentina as he does not track back to defend, and England have to be smart enough to exploit that. While Rooney was quick to point out the defensive flaw in Messi's game, he also highlighted how brilliant the former Barcelona man is in the final third of the pitch.

"He can be a weakness defensively for Argentina," Rooney said during a chat on BBC Sport. "He doesn't run back, but he has big moments, a bit like Jude Bellingham. He has big moments and moments of quality. The thing with Messi is his decision-making; he comes to life in moments of the game, and he makes the right decision. Marking Lionel Messi is about concentration and communication - communicating with your teammates about picking up positions you might not usually pick up."

England arguably have more technically adept players in their squad. With Jude Bellingham in the form of his life, the Three Lions have the players to outrun Argentina on the pitch. However, Rooney's former England teammate Micah Richards warned Harry Kane's men to be wary of Messi, who has a knack for switching on just at the right time.

"England can outrun Argentina, but they just have that little genius Messi. They all play for him. Everyone should be excited," Richards told the BBC, whilst sharing the panel with Rooney.

"Marking him is impossible because he doesn't run back. He goes into little spaces where he shouldn't really be. He switches on at the right times, and he's got the best technique. His spatial awareness is fantastic, and he's got a great shot. Most importantly, he's got what Jude's got - and that's what makes Jude so great - he's got personality and aura. Messi has the most aura out of any footballer. Messi's aura is just next level, so it's going to be interesting," added Richards.

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