One of the finest players of his generation, Neymar Jr. had his heart broken in the FIFA World Cup 2022 quarter-final against Croatia on Friday. Neymar seemed to have earned his team qualification into the semif-finals in the extra-time but a late equaliser from Bruno Petkovic saw the game head into the penalty shootout instead. When it came to scoring from the spot, Croatia defeated Brazil 4-2 to qualify for the semi-finals. As Brazil's dream of lifting the World Cup for the 6th time was shattered, Neymar Jr. became hard to console.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward couldn't stop his tears as he bid goodbye to the Brazil fans who had come out in numbers to support them in the Qatar World Cup. A few of Neymar's teammates also tried to console him but they couldn't succeed.

Brazil will have to wait at least another four years for that sixth title -- by 2026 it will be 24 years since they last won it.

Brazil's veteran centre-back Thiago Silva, who was playing the final FIFA World Cup of his career, admitted that he would have to pull curtains on his career without lifting the trophy.

"It is difficult," said Silva. "I have been through some disappointments in my life and when we lose something important that we have as an objective it hurts quite a lot. But we have to try to lift our heads and carry on. There is no other alternative."

"I think all of a sudden we lost our concentration," Silva said. "We are not used to being hit on the break like that. We became a little disorganised and that is where the goal came from."

"Sadly as a player I am not going to get to lift this trophy," he said. "Who knows if in future I will get the chance in another role," he added.

Instead of a blockbuster South American semi-final between Brazil and Argentina, it is Croatia who will face the winners of the clash later Friday between Lionel Messi's side and the Netherlands.

