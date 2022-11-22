Story ProgressBack to home
USA vs Wales, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: Gareth Bale Scores Equaliser For Wales Against USA
FIFA World Cup 2022 Live, USA vs Wales: Timothy Weah keeps USA 1-0 ahead.© AFP
USA vs Wales, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: USA are 1-0 up against Wales, thanks to Timothy Weah's goal in the 36th minute. After receiving a brilliant pass from Christian Pulisic, Timothy Weah put the ball into the back of the net to provide USA the lead vs Wales. USA have controlled the ongoing game against Wales beautifully so far. The Group B match between the sides on Day 2 of FIFA World Cup 2022 is taking place at the Al Rayyan Stadium in Qatar. (LIVE MATCHCENTER).
Here are the LIVE Score Updates of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Football Match between USA and Wales, straight from Al Rayyan Stadium, Qatar:
- 02:20 (IST)FIFA World Cup LIVE: GOAL!!!Gareth Bale has scored the equaliser from the penalty spot. The shot was so powerful that the goalkeeper had no chance. Wales derserved this goal for the way they had been playing in the second half. The match is on!USA 1-1 Wales (82')
- 02:12 (IST)FIFA World Cup LIVE: Penalty for Wales!Wales have got a penalty! A backtackle is the reason for it.USA 1-0 Wales (81')
- 02:09 (IST)FIFA World Cup LIVE: Header off target!Christian Pulisic took a corner kick and Brenden Aaronson had a good chance but his header went well off the target.USA 1-0 Wales (77')
- 02:00 (IST)FIFA World Cup LIVE: Neco Williams injured!Neco Williams is injured. He is down on the floor and the referee has stopped the game as the player is getting some medical treatment.USA 1-0 Wales
- 01:58 (IST)FIFA World Cup LIVE: Moore hits over net!Kieffer Moore attemped a good header on the corner kick but he failed to keep it down. This is some brilliant counter-attack from Wales in display. They have dominated the game since the start of the second half.USA 1-0 Wales
- 01:55 (IST)FIFA World Cup LIVE: Close chance!Christian Pulisic failed to receive the pass on time as Wales' defender entered into the line of the pass with a dangerous tackle.USA 1-0 Wales (62')
- 01:43 (IST)FIFA World Cup LIVE: Tim Ream gets a yellow card!Tim Ream played smartly there! He saw that Gareth Bale was running with the ball and just when he sensed the danger, he deliberately made a foul to stop Bale.USA 1-0 Wales (51')
- 01:41 (IST)FIFA World Cup LIVE: 2nd half underway!Wales got a corner, but USA negate the threat after some hiccups in the six-yard box.USA 1-0 Wales (50')
- 01:26 (IST)FIFA World Cup LIVE: USA lead Wales 1-0 at half-timeIt's the half-time in the game and USA are 1-0 up against Wales, thanks to Timothy Weah. Though USA should have got more than one goal in the first half, they would be happy with the lead.
- 01:14 (IST)FIFA World Cup LIVE: GOAL!!!Here is the first goal for USA! It was round the corner as USA were creating some really good chances. After receiving a brilliant pass from Christian Pulisic, Timothy Weah put the ball into the back of the net to provide USA the lead vs Wales in the 36th minute.USA 1-0 Wales (36')
- 01:07 (IST)FIFA World Cup LIVE: Pulisic unhappy!Mepham pushed Pulisic and the latter fell on the floor. Referee has given a foul, but no yellow card for Mepham. Pulisic is visibly unhappy.USA 0-0 Wales (33')
- 00:59 (IST)FIFA World Cup LIVE: Wales negate USA's threat!Robinson put a good cross into the box where Weah was waiting for the ball but Wales comfortably negated the threat.USA 0-0 Wales (26')
- 00:47 (IST)FIFA World Cup LIVE: 2 yellow cards in 2 minutes!Some rush from USA players Sergino Dest and Weston McKennie in two different incidents within two minutes sees both the players being penalized with yelllow cards.USA 0-0 Wales (13')
- 00:45 (IST)FIFA World Cup LIVE: Chance missed!Oh, USA were almost 1-0 up but Joshua Sargent's header hit the post. Sargent received the ball in the six-yard box but his header hit the near post. The scoreline is unchanged!
- 00:37 (IST)FIFA World Cup LIVE: USA on the charge!USA are dominating this game since the start. They got a corner in the 5th minute but it was very well negated by Wales' defence.USA 0-0 Wales (5')
- 00:32 (IST)FIFA World Cup LIVE: Match kicks offThe Group B match between USA and Wales at the Al Rayyan Stadium in Qatar has started.
- 00:16 (IST)FIFA World Cup LIVE: Wales' first World Cup appearance in 64 yearsWales are making their first appearance in 64 years. The side last played at the world event in 1958. What goes against them in such a crucial match today is the fact that they haven't beaten USA yet.
- 00:00 (IST)FIFA World Cup LIVE: An eight-year gap for USAUSA had failed to qualify for the World Cup in the last edition that was held in Russia. That sees them making a return to the golbal event after an eight-year long gap. They face Wales today, whom they have beaten once.
- 23:43 (IST)FIFA World Cup LIVE: Gareth Bale starts for WalesUSA XI: Turner, Dest, Zimmerman, Adams, Robinson, Musah, McKennie, Pulisic, Ream, Weah, Sargent.Wales XI: Hennessey; Mepham, Rodon, B Davies; Roberts, Ampadu, Ramsey, Wilson, N Williams; James, Bale.
