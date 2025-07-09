PSG vs Real Madrid LIVE Updates, FIFA Club World Cup 2025: European champions and treble-winners Paris Saint-Germain take on 15-time Champions League winners Real Madrid in a blockbuster semi-final showdown at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. It marks the first time that the two teams will face off following star French striker Kylian Mbappe's high-profile switch from PSG to Real Madrid in 2024. Luis Enrique's PSG aim to follow up their treble with the Club World Cup trophy. On the other hand, a rejuvenated Real Madrid under new manager Xabi Alonso are unbeaten so far in the tournament. Both sides have major defenders suspended, with PSG missing Willian Pacho and Lucas Hernandez, and Madrid missing Dean Huijsen. The winner of the clash will face Chelsea in the final.
A serious level of pedigree in this match with the 15-time European champions Real Madrid taking on the defending Champions League winners PSG. However, it was not a great season for Madrid who struggled to win any trophy.
