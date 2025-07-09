Advertisement
Select Language
Dark / Light mode
Search
FIFA Club World Cup
Story ProgressBack to home

PSG vs Real Madrid LIVE Updates, FIFA Club World Cup 2025: European champions and treble-winners Paris Saint-Germain take on 15-time Champions League winners Real Madrid in a blockbuster semi-final showdown at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. It marks the first time that the two teams will face off following star French striker Kylian Mbappe's high-profile switch from PSG to Real Madrid in 2024. Luis Enrique's PSG aim to follow up their treble with the Club World Cup trophy. On the other hand, a rejuvenated Real Madrid under new manager Xabi Alonso are unbeaten so far in the tournament. Both sides have major defenders suspended, with PSG missing Willian Pacho and Lucas Hernandez, and Madrid missing Dean Huijsen. The winner of the clash will face Chelsea in the final.

PSG vs Real Madrid Semi-Final LIVE Score, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 LIVE Updates: 

Jul 10, 2025 00:06 (IST)
Share

PSG vs Real Madrid LIVE: Battle of champions

A serious level of pedigree in this match with the 15-time European champions Real Madrid taking on the defending Champions League winners PSG. However, it was not a great season for Madrid who struggled to win any trophy.

Jul 09, 2025 23:55 (IST)
Share

PSG vs Real Madrid LIVE: Focus on Kylian Mbappe

It marks the first time that the two teams will face off following star French striker Kylian Mbappe's high-profile switch from PSG to Real Madrid in 2024.

Jul 09, 2025 23:54 (IST)
Share

PSG vs Real Madrid LIVE: Real Madrid playing XI

Jul 09, 2025 23:49 (IST)
Share

PSG vs Real Madrid LIVE: Starting XI for PSG

Jul 09, 2025 23:41 (IST)
Share

PSG vs Real Madrid LIVE: Defenders suspended

Both sides have major defenders suspended, with PSG missing Willian Pacho and Lucas Hernandez, and Madrid missing Dean Huijsen.

Jul 09, 2025 23:39 (IST)
Share

PSG vs Real Madrid LIVE: Hello and welcome

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 clash between PSG and Real Madrid. Two European superpowers taking on each other in a match that promises to be an absolute blockbuster.

See New Posts
Topics mentioned in this article
PSG Paris Saint-Germain Real Madrid Real Madrid FIFA Club World Cup Football Kylian Mbappe Vinicius Jr Ousmane Dembele Xabier Alonso Olano Xabi Alonso Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Achraf Hakimi Jude Bellingham Thibaut Courtois Gianluigi Donnarumma Luis Enrique Live Blogs
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check IPL 2025 News, Schedule, Points Table and Results at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.