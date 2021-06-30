Story ProgressBack to home
Euro 2020: Ukraine Grab Late Extra Time Win Over Sweden To Reach Quarter-Finals
Ukraine beat Sweden 2-1 after extra time in their Euro 2020 Round of 16 match in Glasgow to reach the quarter-finals.
Artem Dovbyk scored the winner for Ukraine late in extra time to break Swedish hearts.© AFP
Artem Dovbyk scored in the 121st minute as Ukraine beat 10-man Sweden 2-1 after extra time on Tuesday to book a quarter-final tie with England at Euro 2020. Oleksandr Zinchenko put Ukraine ahead on 27 minutes in Glasgow but Emil Forsberg equalised for Sweden before half-time with his fourth goal of the tournament. Marcus Danielson was sent off for Sweden in extra time before Dovbyk headed in a Zinchenko cross in stoppage time to send Ukraine through to face England in Rome on July 3.
