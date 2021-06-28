Story ProgressBack to home
Euro 2020: Thorgan Hazard's Strike Helps Belgium Sink Defending Champions Portugal, Qualify For Quarterfinals
Thorgan Hazard scored the decisive goal that helped Belgium qualify for Euro 2020 quarterfinals with a 1-0 win over defending champions Portugal in Seville on Sunday.
Thorgan Hazard scored the goal that sent Belgium into the quarterfinals of Euro 2020.© AFP
Thorgan Hazard's first-half goal gave Belgium a tense 1-0 win over holders Portugal on Sunday and set up a quarter-final tie against Italy at Euro 2020. Belgium held on despite losing skipper Kevin De Bruyne to injury in the second half and will face the Italians in Munich in the last eight on July 2.
More to follow...
Get the latest updates on IPL 2021, IPL Points Table , IPL Schedule 2021 , live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.