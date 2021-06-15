Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the fittest sportspersons in the world -- across all generations. The Portuguese superstar, 36, despite being in the twilight of his career, is still one of the best and one of the fittest in the sport. But all this doesn't come without hard work and discipline and Cristiano Ronaldo is a testament to that. An example of Ronaldo's strict regimen was clear to see when he attended a press conference ahead of Portugal's opening Euro 2020 match against Hungary.

As the star sat down to take questions from the press, he spotted two bottles of Coca-Cola. A seemingly testy Ronaldo took both of the bottles and cast them aside before holding up a bottle of water and saying "aqua".

The video quickly went viral on social media with fans speaking all praise for the footballer's obsession with his health and disdain for soft drinks.

Watch the video here:

Cristiano Ronaldo qui déplace les bouteilles de Coca et qui dit "eau" en montrant aux journalistespic.twitter.com/LaDNa95EcG — Gio CR7 (@ArobaseGiovanny) June 14, 2021

Portugal, who are the reigning champions, begin their Euro title defence against Hungary in a Group F encounter at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, later tonight.

The two teams have faced each other thrice before with Portugal winning twice and one match ending in a draw.

However, Portugal's title defence couldn't have been made harder after they were group with world champions France and European powerhouse Germany.

Ronaldo will be aiming to score in a fifth different European Championship finals.

He needs just one more goal to become the outright top scorer in the tournament, and is just five goals away from equalling the all-time international scoring record of 109 held by Iran's Ali Daei.