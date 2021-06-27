Euro 2020: Italy Set New National Record, Extend Unbeaten Run To 31 Games After Win Against Austria
Euro 2020: After their 2-1 win over Austria in extra-time in their round of 16 clash, Italy set a new national record as they extended their unbeaten run to 31 matches.
Highlights
-
Italy registered a 2-1 win over Austria in round of 16 clash at Euro 2020
-
This was Italy's 31st straight win, setting a new national record
-
Federico Chiesa and Matteo Pessina scored for Italy in extra time
As a result of defeating Austria in the ongoing Euro 2020, Italy on Saturday (local time) set a new national record, extending their unbeaten run to 31 games. Extra-time goals from Federico Chiesa and Matteo Pessina saw Italy triumph over Austria in the round of 16 match of the ongoing Euro Cup 2020 on Saturday (local time) at the Wembley Stadium. As a result of this 2-1 win over Austria, Italy has qualified for the quarterfinals and the side would now play their next match on July 2.
After the win against Austria, Italy broke a record that has stood for 82 years.
Earlier, Roberto Mancini's side had equalled the record with a 1-0 win over Wales, but the win against Austria, saw Italy breaking the record, reported Goal.com.
Vittorio Pozzo was the coach of Italy when the side went four years without defeat between October 1935 and July 1939.
During that phase, Italy went on to win their second consecutive World Cup and also the gold medal in the 1936 Olympics.
Italy has lost two matches since Mancini took charge in May 2018, and the last loss had come against Portugal in a Nations League match in September of that year.