UEFA Euro 2020: Hungary Hold France 1-1 In Group F Clash In Budapest
Euro 2020: Hungary held France to a 1-1 draw their Group F clash in Budapest on Saturday.
Euro 2020: Antoine Griezmann scored for France in the second half after Hungary had struck in first.© AFP
World champions France needed a second-half equaliser from Antoine Griezmann to secure a 1-1 draw with Hungary in Budapest on Saturday and edge closer to the Euro 2020 last 16. Left-back Attila Fiola's goal in first-half stoppage time sent a packed Puskas Arena wild but Griezmann hit back midway through the second period to send France top of Group F.
More to follow...
