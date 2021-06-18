Story ProgressBack to home
Euro 2020: Emil Forsberg Penalty Helps Sweden Beat Slovakia
Emil Forsberg converted a penalty to give Sweden a crucial win over Slovakia in a Group E Euro 2020 match on Friday.
Emil Forsberg converted a penalty to give Sweden a crucial win over Slovakia in a Group E Euro 2020 match on Friday. With the win, Sweden, who drew against Spain in their previous match, went to the top of their group with four points from two matches.
More to follow...
