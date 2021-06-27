Story ProgressBack to home
Euro 2020: Czech Republic Deliver Knockout Blow To 10-Man Netherlands, Qualify For Quarterfinals
Czech Republic defeated Netherlands 2-0 to seal a place in the quarterfinals of the ongoing Euro 2020 on Sunday.
Tomas Holes scored the opening goal for Czech Republic in their Round of 16 clash vs Netherlands.© Twitter
Tomas Holes and Patrik Schick scored as Czech Republic delivered a knockout blow to 10-man Netherlands in their Euro 2020 Round of 16 clash in Budapest on Sunday.
More to follow...
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on IPL 2021, IPL Points Table , IPL Schedule 2021 , live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.