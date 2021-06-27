Defending champions Portugal will face a stern test when they take on world's top-ranked team Belgium in their round of 16 clash in the ongoing 2020 European Championships. Portugal played a thrilling 2-2 draw against current world champions France in their last group stage encounter of Group F. Their captain, Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as he put the ball past the net through twin penalties in either half of the match. Belgium, on the other hand, will look to go full throttle after edging out Finland 2-0 in their last group stage match through inspiring performance by forward Romelu Lukaku.

Where will the Belgium vs Portugal Round of 16 UEFA Euro 2020 match be played?

The Belgium vs Portugal Round of 16 UEFA Euro 2020 match will be played at the Estadio La Cartuja in Seville, Spain.

When will the Belgium vs Portugal Round of 16 UEFA Euro 2020 match be played?

The Belgium vs Portugal Round of 16 UEFA Euro 2020 match will be played on Monday, June 28.

What time will the Belgium vs Portugal Round of 16 UEFA Euro 2020 match begin?

The Belgium vs Portugal Round of 16 UEFA Euro 2020 match will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Belgium vs Portugal Round of 16 UEFA Euro 2020 match?

The Belgium vs Portugal Round of 16 UEFA Euro 2020 match will be broadcasted live on Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the Belgium vs Portugal Round of 16 UEFA Euro 2020 match?

The Belgium vs Portugal Round of 16 UEFA Euro 2020 match will be live streamed on Sony Liv.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)