Euro 2020: Austria Thrash North Macedonia 3-1 In Group C Clash
Austria hammered North Macedonia 3-1 in their Euro 2020 campaign opener on Sunday.© AFP
Substitutes Michael Gregoritsch and Marko Arnautovic scored late goals as Austria sealed a 3-1 victory over major tournament debutants North Macedonia in their Group C opener at Euro 2020 on Sunday. Macedonian skipper Goran Pandev became the second-oldest scorer in championship history by equalising after Stefan Lainer's opener in the first half. But Gregoritsch and Arnautovic ended their opponents' spirited resistance in Bucharest ahead of the day's other Group C game between the Netherlands and Austria in Amsterdam.
More to follow..
