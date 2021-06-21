Story ProgressBack to home
Euro 2020: Austria Beat Ukraine To Seal Round Of 16 Spot
Euro 2020: Austria beat Ukraine 1-0 in their Group C clash at the Arena Nationala in Bucharest to qualify for the Round of 16.
Austria celebrate Cristoph Baumgartner's goal against Ukraine.© AFP
Austria beat Ukraine 1-0 in their Euro 2020 Group C clash at the Arena Nationala in Bucharest to qualify for the Round of 16. Cristoph Baumgartner grabbed the winner for Austria.
More to follow...
