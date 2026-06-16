The Indian squads for three equestrian disciplines were announced in New Delhi on Tuesday by the ad-hot committee for the governance of the Equestrian Federation of India, ahead of the Asian Games. The Asian Games will be held in Aichi-Nagoya prefecture in Japan from September 19 to October 4, with Three Day Eventing, Dressage and Show Jumping being the three events in equestrian. "The Athletes (Horse/Rider combinations) have been selected based on the recommendations of the respective selection committees after going through the results posted by the probables and as per the selection criteria for the Asian Games 2026," the committee said in a release.

Anush Agarwalla, who won the gold medal in team event and bronze in individual event in 2022 Asian Games, is among the reserves in Dressage.

Squads:

Dressage: Shruti Vora (Magnanimous), Gaurav Pundir (Milli), Jai Sud (Goofy La Perla), Hriday Chheda (Dono Di Maggio).

Reserves: Anush Agarwalla (Straight Horse Floriana), Sudipti Hajela (Biden).

Three Day Event: Ashish Limaye (Willy Be Dun), Ahaan Kumar (Bolivar Gio Granno), Arjan Nagra (Cooley Goodwood), Fouaad Mirza (Camouflage 38).

Reserves: Pradeep Kumar (Lux Like Cruise), Ashish Limaye (Easy Turn), Shashank Singh Kataria (HB Zara).

Show Jumping: Maryk Sahney (Gold Run), Abhishek Chopra (C'est Lui Des Rosiers), Yashaan Zubin Khambatta (Inca's Big Think), Niharika Singhania (First to Cash Out).

Reserves: Maryk Sahney (Cashtender), Ashtray Butta (Chakira Z).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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