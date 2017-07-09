 
don't
miss
All Sports
English Premier League
Football

Wayne Rooney Makes Stunning Return To Everton From Manchester United

Updated: 09 July 2017 18:39 IST

Wayne Rooney signed a two year contract with Everton bringing the curtain down on 13 trophy-laden years at Manchester United.

Wayne Rooney Makes Stunning Return To Everton From Manchester United
Wayne Rooney will return to Everton after 13 years at Manchester United. © Twitter

England and Manchester United's record goalscorer Wayne Rooney completed a move back to his first club Everton on Sunday, the player told the Press Association in a statement. The 31-year-old -- who had become a peripheral figure under Jose Mourinho last season -- signed a two year contract with Everton bringing the curtain down on 13 trophy-laden years at Manchester United.

Rooney -- whose move comes the day after United announced they had agreed terms with Everton over buying their leading scorer Romelu Lukaku -- will hope the move also revives his international career which also stalled last season.

"It is some time since I said that the only Premier League club I would play for other than Manchester United was Everton, so I am delighted that the move has happened," he said in a statement to The Press Association.

"Thirteen years ago I went to United with the intention of winning trophies and I have been fortunate to be a part of one of the most successful periods in the club's history.

"I have come back to Everton because I believe (Everton manager) Ronald Koeman is building a team that can win something and I look forward to playing my part in making that a reality for the club I have supported since a boy."

Koeman said in Rooney -- who in his time at United won among other trophies five Premier League titles and a Champions League -- he was buying a player with a surefire winner's mentality.

"Wayne has shown me that ambition that we need and that winning mentality -- he knows how to win titles and I'm really happy he's decided to come home," said Koeman.

"He loves Everton and he was desperate to come back. He is still only 31 and I don't have any doubts about his qualities. It's fantastic he's here."

Topics : Everton Manchester United England Wayne Rooney English Premier League Football
Get the latest ICC Champions Trophy 2017 news, check ICC Champions Trophy 2017 schedule, CT live score & CT Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Wayne Rooney signs a two year contract with Everton
  • Rooney is England and Manchester United's record goalscorer
  • Rooney spent 13 years with Manchester United
Related Articles
Cristiano Ronaldo On The Brink Of Equalling This Incredible 46-Year-Old Record
Cristiano Ronaldo On The Brink Of Equalling This Incredible 46-Year-Old Record
Wayne Rooney Announces He Is Staying At Manchester United
Wayne Rooney Announces He Is Staying At Manchester United
Wayne Rooney Sees Management in His Future
Wayne Rooney Sees Management in His Future
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Live Scores & Results

EPL Table

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Chelsea 38 30 3 5 93
2 Tottenham Hotspur 38 26 8 4 86
3 Manchester City 38 23 9 6 78
4 Liverpool 38 22 10 6 76
5 Arsenal 38 23 6 9 75
6 Manchester United 38 18 15 5 69
7 Everton 38 17 10 11 61
8 Southampton 38 12 10 16 46
9 Bournemouth 38 12 10 16 46
10 West Bromwich Albion 38 12 9 17 45
View Full Table»

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.