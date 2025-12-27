Manchester United vs Newcastle United LIVE Streaming, Premier League: Manchester United look to bounce back from defeat as they take on Newcastle United in a crucial Premier League encounter at Old Trafford. United looked in good form in their past few matches but their solid run came to an end after the loss against Aston Villa. The Ruben Amorim-coached side is currently seventh in the Premier League table with 26 points. On the other hand, Newcastle United have struggled a bit as they are 11th in the table with 23 points. They looked impressive in their last match and even went on to hold Chelsea to a 2-2 draw.

When will the Manchester United vs Newcastle United, Premier League match take place?

The Manchester United vs Newcastle United, Premier League match will take place on Saturday, December 27 (IST).

Where will the Manchester United vs Newcastle United, Premier League match be held?

The Manchester United vs Newcastle United, Premier League match will be held at Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

What time will the Manchester United vs Newcastle United, Premier League match start?

The Manchester United vs Newcastle United, Premier League match will start at 1:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Manchester United vs Newcastle United, Premier League match?

The Manchester United vs Newcastle United, Premier League match will be televised live on the Star Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Newcastle United, Premier League match?

The Manchester United vs Newcastle United, Premier League match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)