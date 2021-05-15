It has been a mixed season for young Ferran Torres in the Premier League (PL) after joining Manchester City last summer from Valencia. While the Spaniard has shown glimpses of his unquestionable talent, he is yet to show consistency in his performances for the Premier League champions. On Friday night, Man City boss Pep Guardiola handed the 21-year-old a rare start against Newcastle United and the winger grabbed the opportunity with both hands scoring a brilliant hat-trick. Torres' finest moment in the sky blue shirt came at St James' Park, when he scored an incredible goal off an incredible flick to put Man City 2-1 up on the night and reminded the world that he is a superstar in the making.

Here is the video of the goal:

It was Torres' fifth goal in 22 appearances for City in his debut season and it helped the Premier League champions in completing the first-half comeback.

Emil Krafth scored the opening goal for Newcastle before Joao Cancelo scored the equaliser for Manchester City. And then Torres put City ahead with his acrobatic effort.

Joelinton netted the equaliser for the home team just before the break.

Joe Willock gave the lead to Newcastle after the break in the 63rd minute. However, the visitors did come to level terms once again in the 64th minute, courtesy of a goal from Torres.

And two minutes later, Torres struck again to make it 4-3 and in the process complete his first hat-trick for Manchester City.

Torres now has seven Premier League goals in the 2020/21 season. Guardiola also heaped praise on him in the post-match press conference, saying that the Spaniard could be City's next number 9 after Sergio Aguero's departure.

“His first season in England and his numbers are exceptional. He came as a winger, but he has to think about (being) a striker. When Sergio (Aguero), Gabriel (Jesus) were out, he was there. He scored against Leeds and Crystal Palace. He didn't have many minutes, but when he played, he had a sense of goal,” Guardiola said.