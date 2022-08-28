Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest FC will be squaring off against each other in their Premier League 2022-23 match on Sunday in the City Ground, Nottinghamshire. Tottenham began their campaign with a thumping 4-1 win over Southampton, which was followed by a 2-2 draw against Chelsea and a 1-0 victory against Wolves. On the other hand, Nottingham Forest faced a 0-2 defeat against Newcastle in their opening clash, followed by 1-0 win over West Ham and a 1-1 draw against Everton. Currently, Tottenham are standing at the fourth place on the points table, whereas Nottingham Forest are at the 12th spot. It will be interesting to see which side will be turning the tide in their favor on Sunday.

When will the Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest FC, Premier League match be played?

Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest FC, Premier League match will be played on Sunday, August 28.

Where will the Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest FC, Premier League match be played?

The Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest FC, Premier League will be played at the City Ground.

What time will the Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest FC, Premier League match start?

The Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest FC, Premier League match will start at 9:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest FC, Premier League match?

The Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest FC, Premier League match will be broadcasted Live on Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the Live streaming of the Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest FC, Premier League?

The Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest FC, Premier League match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)