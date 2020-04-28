Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

English Premier League

Tottenham Players To Resume Training While Following Social Distancing

Updated: 28 April 2020 13:43 IST

Tottenham has clarified that training will start in a limited capacity and all the players will be following social distancing guidelines.

Tottenham Players To Resume Training While Following Social Distancing
Tottenham is placed at the eighth spot in the Premier League standings with 41 points. © AFP

Tottenham Hotspur has become the latest side to announce a return to training following the suspension of football due to the coronavirus pandemic. The side has clarified that training will start in a limited capacity and all the players will be following social distancing guidelines. "The club shall be making a limited number of pitches available at our training centre for members of our first-team squad to use for individual running sessions on a strict rotational basis," Tottenham said in an official statement.

"No more than one player per pitch will be permitted at any one time to undertake on-pitch exercise, with only a restricted number of the squad coming to the Training Centre each day," it added.

Training of players will begin from later today and the club has clarified that each player will be travelling independently. Players would be required to arrive at the facility already dressed in training gear and will head home immediately once the training is over.

Before the suspension of the Premier League, Tottenham was placed at the eighth spot in the standings with 41 points.

All sporting action across the world has come to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic. Premier League was suspended indefinitely last month.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Tottenham Hotspur Tottenham Hotspur English Premier League Football
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Tottenham will be making a limited number of pitches available
  • Training of players will begin from later today
  • Premier League was suspended indefinitely last month
Related Articles
Tottenhams Eric Dier Charged By FA For Confronting Fan In Stands
Tottenham's Eric Dier Charged By FA For Confronting Fan In Stands
Tottenham Stars Serge Aurier, Moussa Sissoko Apologise For Violating Social Distancing Guidelines
Tottenham Stars Serge Aurier, Moussa Sissoko Apologise For Violating Social Distancing Guidelines
Tottenham Stars Serge Aurier, Moussa Sissoko Flout Social Distancing Advice
Tottenham Stars Serge Aurier, Moussa Sissoko Flout Social Distancing Advice
Tottenham Star Son Heung-Min Begins 3-Week Military Training: Report
Tottenham Star Son Heung-Min Begins 3-Week Military Training: Report
Tottenham Reverse Controversial Plans To Furlough Non-Playing Staff
Tottenham Reverse Controversial Plans To Furlough Non-Playing Staff
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.