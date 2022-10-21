Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo on Thursday was dropped from the team squad for Saturday's Premier League fixture against Chelsea after he stormed off into the tunnel even before the final whistle during the game against Tottenham Hotspur. The Portuguese star stormed off with several minutes left in United's 2-0 win over Spurs. Now, the forward has come up with an explanation, saying sometimes the heat of the moment gets the best, but respect still plays a very important role in his decision making process.

"As I've always done throughout my career, I try to live and play respectfully towards my colleagues, my adversaries and my coaches. That hasn't changed. I haven't changed. I'm the same person and the same professional that I've been for the last 20 years playing elite football, and respect has always played a very important role in my decision making process," Ronaldo wrote on Instagram.

"I started very young, the older and most experienced players examples were always very important to me. Therefore, later on, I've always tried to set the example myself for the youngsters that grew in all the teams that I've represented. Unfortunately that's not always possible and sometimes the heat of the moment get's the best of us," he stated further.

In his statement, he further said: "Right now, I just feel that I have to keep working hard in Carrington, support my teammates and be ready for everything in any given game. Giving in to the pressure is not an option. It never was. This is Manchester United, and united we must stand. Soon we'll be together again."

It is being reported that during the game against Tottenham Hotspur, Ronaldo told United manager Erik ten Hag that he did not want to come on as a late substitute.

Ten Hag had then said after the Tottenham match that he would "deal with" the issue and Ronaldo was seen driving into United's Carrington training headquarters before the announcement of his punishment.

It was not the first time Ronaldo had shown public dissent at his role in Ten Hag's team's and the United manager has finally responded by wielding the axe.

United chiefs are said to be weighing up a decision on Ronaldo's long-term future after the disciplinary issue. But whether there can be a way back for the unhappy Portugal striker remains to be seen.

United would have to wait until the transfer window reopens on January 1 before they could sell Ronaldo, whose huge salary could prove a stumbling block to potential buyers.

Disappointed by United's failure to qualify for the Champions League, Ronaldo has been trying to engineer a move away from Old Trafford since the end of last season.

(With AFP inputs)