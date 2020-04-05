Premier League Stars Warn Of $245 Million Shortfall In Coronavirus Wage Cut Row

The Professional Footballers' Association warned on Saturday of a 200 million pounds ($245 million) shortfall for British government coffers if a sweeping cut in wages was introduced for Premier League players to offset the financial fall-out from the coronavirus. Clubs and players' representatives discussed a combination of pay cuts and deferrals amounting to 30 per cent of annual salary. However, no immediate agreement was reached. "All Premier League players want to, and will, play their part in making significant financial contributions in these unprecedented times," said a PFA statement.

"We welcomed the opportunity to discuss this with the Premier League today and we are happy to continue talks."

However, the PFA insisted it was too simplistic to criticise multi-millionaire players for not easily agreeing to cuts.

"The proposed 30 per cent salary deduction over a 12-month period equates to over £500m in wage reductions and a loss in tax contributions of over 200m pounds to the government," the PFA statement added.

"What effect does this loss of earning to the government mean for the National Health Service?"

In Spain, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid players have agreed to pay cuts of 70 per cent while the stars of Italian champions Juventus will be paid a reduced amount for the next four months.

Liverpool were accused of betraying their "morals and values" on Saturday for their move to furlough non-playing staff during the coronavirus pandemic.

Premier League leaders Liverpool said they would top up the public money made available from the government to ensure staff on temporary leave received their full salaries.

It follows similar moves by Newcastle, Tottenham, Bournemouth and Norwich to take advantage of the scheme, under which employers can claim for 80 percent of furloughed employees' wages.

But former Reds players Jamie Carragher and Stan Collymore strongly criticised the move by the European champions, who in February announced pre-tax profits of 42 million pounds ($51 million) for 2018/19.