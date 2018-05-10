 
Premier League: Pep Guardiola Eyes 100 Points For Record-Breaking Manchester City

Updated: 10 May 2018 16:34 IST

Pep Guardiola is targeting 100 points to cap an "almost perfect season" after champions Manchester City set a hat-trick of Premier League records

Pep Guardiola is tossed by Manchester City players after lifting the Premier League trophy. © AFP

Pep Guardiola is targeting 100 points to cap an "almost perfect season" after champions Manchester City set a hat-trick of Premier League records and home fans said farewell to veteran midfielder Yaya Toure. City's 3-1 win against Brighton on Wednesday took them to 97 points and 105 goals for the season as they registered their 31st win of the campaign -- all three are new records. On his final home appearance as a City player, Toure, who is leaving the club at the end of the season after eight years, captained the side. His name was chanted throughout the contest, there was a huge cheer when he was substituted late on and the crowd also showed their appreciation for the 34-year-old Ivorian during a post-match presentation on the pitch involving his brother and former City team-mate Kolo Toure.

City boss Guardiola said: "97 points, a lot of goals, a lot of wins -- that's a consequence of the season we have done. It's good.

"Now it's one more game (away against Southampton on Sunday). We're going to try for 100 points and finish this almost perfect season in the Premier League.

"It's fantastic because we did that (break the records) in the day we always will remember -- the day for Yaya."

Guardiola said he agreed with those who argue that City need to win more titles to be considered the equals of the great sides of the past, including Liverpool and Manchester United.

"In the end, we have won one Premier League -- three in six years, but in this moment just one. They won a lot of things," he said.

"But in terms of statistics and numbers, this season we were the best, and that's why we are so satisfied. Once, a team will arrive and do better than us but they will have to do really good."

Danilo put City ahead and after Leonardo Ulloa equalised, Bernardo Silva and Fernandinho also got on the scoresheet for City. Leroy Sane provided assists for all three City goals.

Guardiola said City can get "a lot" better, and said of Professional Footballers' Association Young Player of the Year Sane: "What I like the most with Leroy, seeing his outstanding performance today, was I had the feeling he can do better, and that is the best."

Topics : Manchester City Pep Guardiola Football English Premier League
Highlights
  • Guardiola is targeting 100 points to cap an almost perfect season
  • Manchester City currently have 97 points
  • Midfielder Yaya Toure will be leaving Manchester City after eight years
EPL Table

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Manchester City 37 31 4 2 97
2 Manchester United 36 24 5 7 77
3 Tottenham Hotspur 37 22 8 7 74
4 Liverpool 37 20 12 5 72
5 Chelsea 37 21 7 9 70
6 Arsenal 37 18 6 13 60
7 Burnley 37 14 12 11 54
8 Everton 37 13 10 14 49
9 Leicester City 37 12 11 14 47
10 Newcastle United 37 11 8 18 41
View Full Table»

