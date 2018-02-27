 
don't
miss
All Sports
English Premier League

Premier League: Liverpool 'Can Beat Anyone', Says Sadio Mane

Updated: 27 February 2018 23:52 IST

Liverpool are third in the table, two points behind Manchester United after just one defeat in their past 19 Premier League matches.

Premier League: Liverpool
Sadio Mane said the confidence among the players was sky-high. © AFP

Striker Sadio Mane on Tuesday said Liverpool "can beat any team in the world" as Jurgen Klopp's men chase the Premier League runners-up spot and eye the Champions League quarter-finals. Liverpool are third in the table, two points behind Manchester United after just one defeat in their past 19 Premier League matches and are virtually guaranteed progress in Europe after a 5-0 first-leg win over Porto in the last 16. Klopp's side have scored 103 goals in all competitions this season with their forward line of Mane, 31-goal Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino tearing opposition defences apart.

"I can sense that the club is moving in the right direction," Mane told Liverpool's official matchday programme.

"There were a couple of difficult years at Liverpool a while back but those things happen to every single club in the world.

"At the moment we are in a good way so everything is possible. I think we have improved a lot in the past few months. We know that on our day we can beat any team in the world."

The Senegal forward said the team spirit at Anfield was good and confidence among the players was sky-high.

"Every single player is always very happy playing with each other," he said. "We always try to help each other and we work as a team.

"I think that is the team's power and the team's purpose. Every single player would love to play in this team."

The forward believes the arrival of club-record signing Virgil van Dijk, who became the world's most expensive defender last month at 75 million British Pounds has already made a difference.

"He's a great player and I know him very well because he was my teammate when I was at Southampton too," Mane said.

"He is a very good addition for us and we are very happy to have him in the team."

(With AFP Inputs)

Topics : English Premier League Liverpool Manchester City Manchester United Sadio Mane Virgil Van Dijk Mohamed Salah Football
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Sadio Mane said Liverpool "can beat any team in the world"
  • Liverpool are third in the table, two points behind Manchester United
  • Klopp's side have scored 103 goals in all competitions this season
Related Articles
Champions League: Sadio Mane Hits Hat-Trick as Liverpool Crush Toothless Porto
Champions League: Sadio Mane Hits Hat-Trick as Liverpool Crush Toothless Porto
Liverpool Star Mohamed Salah Named African Player Of The Year
Liverpool Star Mohamed Salah Named African Player Of The Year
UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid Cruise Into Last 16, Liverpool Blow Three-Goal Lead
UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid Cruise Into Last 16, Liverpool Blow Three-Goal Lead
Senegal Book FIFA World Cup 2018 Berth With 2-0 Win Over South Africa
Senegal Book FIFA World Cup 2018 Berth With 2-0 Win Over South Africa
Premier League: FA Reject Sadio Mane Appeal Against Three-Game Ban
Premier League: FA Reject Sadio Mane Appeal Against Three-Game Ban
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

EPL Table

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Manchester City 27 23 3 1 72
2 Manchester United 28 18 5 5 59
3 Liverpool 28 16 9 3 57
4 Tottenham Hotspur 28 16 7 5 55
5 Chelsea 28 16 5 7 53
6 Arsenal 27 13 6 8 45
7 Burnley 28 9 10 9 37
8 Leicester City 28 9 9 10 36
9 Everton 28 9 7 12 34
10 Watford 28 9 6 13 33
View Full Table»

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.