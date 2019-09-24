Indian fans of the Premier League will get exclusive information and content from the prominent English football league with the help of official Instagram and Twitter accounts, launched on Tuesday. The accounts with username '@PLforIndia' will initially feature bilingual content, in English and Hindi. However, the Premier League plans to deliver content in other Indian dialects as well in future. "We are delighted to provide two new social media channels for our millions of passionate fans in India," Premier League Interim Chief Executive Richard Masters said.

"The Premier League has shown its commitment to the development of football in India for many years. We also work closely with our broadcast partner and have staged a number of fan events where we witness first-hand the incredible support they show for our clubs.

"These channels provide us with another way to engage with fans digitally, creating tailored content that I am sure will prove popular," Masters explained.

Currently, Liverpool are on the top of the Premier League points table with defending champions Manchester City just five points behind them.

Liverpool defeated Chelsea 2-1 to move five points clear at the top on Sunday.

Earlier on Saturday, Manchester City registered a record 8-0 win over Watford. It was Manchester City's biggest ever top-flight victory thanks to Bernardo Silva's hat-trick and goals for Sergio Aguero, David Silva, Nicolas Otamendi, Riyad Mahrez and Kevin De Bruyne.