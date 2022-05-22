The race for the 2021-22 Premier League title has reached the final matchday of the season, with Manchester City starting the day one point above second place Liverpool. Pep Guardiola's side host Aston Villa, with a win sure to seal the deal for them. Liverpool, meanwhile, host Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield and will look to pounce on any slip-up by City. City could have come into the match knowing a draw would be enough for them to defend their crown, but a draw at West Ham gave Liverpool a way back into the title race.

Manchester City starting XI: Ederson, Stones, Fernandinho (C), Laporte, Cancelo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Mahrez, Foden, Jesus.

Aston Villa starting XI:Olsen, Cash, Chambers, Mings, Digne, Buendia, Luiz, Ramsey, McGinn, Coutinho, Watkins.

Liverpool starting XI:Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Matip, Robertson; Thiago, Keita, Henderson; Diaz, Mane, Jota

Wolves starting XI: Sa; Boly, Coady, Toti; Jonny, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Neves, Ait-Nouri; Neto, Jiminez

Here are the LIVE UPDATES from Manchester City vs Aston Villa and Liverpool vs Wolves

8:32PM:Anti-climax for Liverpool as the hosts concede a goal in just the third minute of the game.Neto converts a wonderfully passed cross from Raul Jimenez and it is Wolves who lead Liverpool at Anfield.

8:30 PM:The matches are underway.. All eyes on Liverpool vs Wolves and Manchester City vs Aston Villa.

8:13 PM:The matches will kick-off at 8:30 PM IST and it would be interesting to see how both Manchester City and Liverpool approach their matches. A title winner is just three hours away from taking home the coveted trophy.