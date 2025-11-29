Manchester City squandered a two-goal lead before grabbing a stoppage-time winner through Phil Foden to seal a 3-2 victory over Leeds in the Premier League on Saturday. With Erling Haaland failing to score for a third straight game, City relied largely on Foden to overcome a team languishing in the relegation zone. The England playmaker opened the scoring after 59 seconds - for the fastest goal in the league this season - before Josko Gvardiol added a second for City in the 25th. Leeds replied in the second half through Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha, a striker who came through City's academy, before Foden curled home the winner in the first minute of added-on time.

City climbed to second place and trimmed the gap to first-place Arsenal, which visits Chelsea on Sunday, to four points.

Having lost 2-1 at Newcastle in the league last weekend and 2-0 to Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League on Tuesday, City was staring at a three-match winless run in all competitions before Foden's late intervention.

Haaland, the Premier League's top scorer, hasn't scored in any of those games.

Sunderland produced an even better fightback than Leeds, also coming from two goals down to win 3-2 at home to Bournemouth. Brian Brobbey grabbed the winner in the 69th while Bournemouth's second goal was a shot from nearly 50 yards (meters) from U.S. midfielder Tyler Adams.

Brentford beat Burnley 3-1 in the other early game, with Igor Thiago scoring twice for the hosts.

