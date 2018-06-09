 ;
 
don't
miss
Other Languages
All Sports
English Premier League

Nabil Fekir Has Had Liverpool Medical, Says French Football Boss

Updated: 09 June 2018 22:10 IST

British and French media have been reporting for several days that the 24-year-old was on the verge of joining Liverpool for 60 million euros (71 million dollars, 53 million pounds).

Nabil Fekir Has Had Liverpool Medical, Says French Football Boss
French football federation boss said Nabil Fekir would join Liverpool © AFP

The president of the French football federation (FFF) said on Saturday that Lyon's Nabil Fekir would join Liverpool, just a day after his club called reports of the transfer "fake news". "Nabil Fekir is in the process of being transferred," Nool Le Graet told French radio. "He has undergone a medical." Forward Fekir is in the French World Cup squad. British and French media have been reporting for several days that the 24-year-old was on the verge of joining Liverpool for 60 million euros (71 million dollars, 53 million pounds). On Friday, Lyon released a statement "categorically" denying the reports.

"The transfer has not been done and even less so at this price," Jean-Michel Aulas, the Lyon chairman said in a message to l'AFP.

Le Graet, speaking in Lyon a few hours before France played the United States in a World Cup warm-up game in the city, said, "These are negotiations. They can sometimes drag along.

"Every time a player is on the market, there's a price, the buyer tries to lower the price, the seller tries to increase it, it takes time.

"And even if he did not leave, he won't be devastated," Le Graet said at the opening of an indoor football complex in Lyon. "He's a lad who loves football and likes Lyon, but for the moment, quite frankly he is only talking about the France team."



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Comments
Topics : Liverpool Nabil Fekir English Premier League Football
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Lyon had dubbed reports of Fekir's move to Liverpool "fake news"
  • Reports claimed Liverpool were on the brink of signing Fekir
  • Fekir scored 24 goals this season for Lyon
Related Articles
Nabil Fekir Has Had Liverpool Medical, Says French Football Boss
Nabil Fekir Has Had Liverpool Medical, Says French Football Boss
Lyon Call Reports Of Nabil Fekir
Lyon Call Reports Of Nabil Fekir's Move To Liverpool "Fake News"
FIFA World Cup: Olivier Giroud, Nabil Fekir Score As France Beat Ireland 2-0 In Warm-Up Game
FIFA World Cup: Olivier Giroud, Nabil Fekir Score As France Beat Ireland 2-0 In Warm-Up Game
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.