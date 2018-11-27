 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
English Premier League

"Miss Of The Century": Premier League Star Misses Open Goal From 2 Yards Out. Watch Video

Updated: 27 November 2018 11:13 IST

Matt Ritchie's embarrassing effort will be one of the top contenders of Premier League's miss of the season award.

"Miss Of The Century": Premier League Star Misses Open Goal From 2 Yards Out. Watch Video
Matt Ritchie somehow managed to miss an open goal from a few yards out. © AFP

Newcastle United produced a spirited performance to beat Burnley 2-1 for a third straight win in the Premier League. The victory saw Newcastle move up into 13th place in the table, four points clear of the bottom three, with Burnley just a point above the relegation zone. But it could have been so different for Newcastle with Matt Ritchie producing one of the most astonishing misses in Premier League history. Fortunately for Newcastle fans, their team survived a late Burnley fightback to hold on for their first win at Turf Moor since December 1975.

With the goal completely open in the 50th minute, Ritchie sliced a side-footed shot with his left foot into the side netting from two yards out.

Fans on Twitter went into a frenzy, mocking Ritchie for his embarassing miss with hilarious memes.

The game kicked off 30 minutes late after referees' assessor Eddie Wolstenholme collapsed in the tunnel and was taken to hospital.

But the delay did not disturb Newcastle who went ahead when Chris Wood failed to clear a corner before Mee's half-hearted attempt to block Fernandez's shot only diverted the ball into the top corner.

More poor defending contributed to Newcastle's second goal, an unmarked Clark heading in Ritchie's cross.

But Burnley scored against the run of play in the 40th minute when Vokes looped a header over Martin Dubravka, with the Newcastle goalkeeper a long way off his line.

Newcastle should have gone 3-1 up five minutes into the second half when DeAndre Yedlin's cross-shot was deflected into the path of Ritchie, who somehow shot wide from just a few yards out.

Joeslu then hit the post before Yedlin make an important block at the other end to preserve Newcastle's lead.

(With AFP Inputs)

Comments
Topics : Newcastle United Burnley English Premier League Burnley vs Newcastle United, Game week 13 Football
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Newcastle United beat Burnley 2-1 at Turf Moor
  • Matt Ritchie missed an open goal from 2 yards out
  • Fans took to Twitter to troll Matt Ritchie for his shocking miss
Related Articles
Newcastle United Climb Away From Danger Zone With Burnley Win
Newcastle United Climb Away From Danger Zone With Burnley Win
Leicester Pay Emotional Tribute To Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, Newcastle Boost Survival Bid
Leicester Pay Emotional Tribute To Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, Newcastle Boost Survival Bid
No Touchline Ban For Jose Mourinho After FA Charge
No Touchline Ban For Jose Mourinho After FA Charge 'Not Proven'
Premier League: Jose Mourinho Reveals Board Backing After Manchester United
Premier League: Jose Mourinho Reveals Board Backing After Manchester United's Stunning Win Over Newcastle
Premier League: Arsenal On The Rise Under Unai Emery As Newcastle United Lose Again
Premier League: Arsenal On The Rise Under Unai Emery As Newcastle United Lose Again
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.