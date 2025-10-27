Micky van de Ven struck twice as Tottenham moved into third place in the Premier League with a 3-0 win that ended Everton's unbeaten record at their new stadium on Sunday. Thomas Frank's side extended their impressive away form thanks to Dutch defender Van de Ven's first-half double and a late Pape Sarr header. Everton were unbeaten in their first five games in all competitions at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, the plush new arena they moved to from Goodison Park in the close-season. But injury-hit Tottenham shattered that unblemished start with just their second win in their last five league games.

"It's crazy. I never score two goals in one game. It's an unbelievable feeling," Van de Ven said.

While Tottenham have endured a torrid time in home games in 2025, they have the most away points in the Premier League this season.

Even that wasn't enough to satisfy the fans who booed them off after a drab 0-0 draw at Monaco in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Those travelling Tottenham supporters were in better spirits on Merseyside after a workmanlike victory in the torrential rain.

Unlike his Tottenham predecessor Ange Postecoglou, Frank prioritises organisation and set-piece expertise over stylish attacking play.

The Dane's prosaic philosophy might go against Tottenham's 'to dare is to do' ethos, but his results so far have been a marked improvement on the team's 17th-placed finish under Postecoglou last term.

Tottenham are five points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal and have also made a solid start to their Champions League campaign.

"Set-pieces are so crucial. Right now, Arsenal is on track for the title from set-pieces. We worked hard on it and so did Micky," Frank said.

"Any away match you win 3-0 in the Premier League is super impressive. First half, we took control of the ball and passed more. The second half was more of a dog fight.

"The season is very young. Still a lot of things I want to improve in the team, but we have a clean-sheet mentality and that gives you a lot of points on the road."

Jack Grealish was back for Everton after the on-loan winger was unable to play in the defeat against his parent club Manchester City.

Teed up by Iliman Ndiaye's cross, Grealish should have given Everton the lead in the fourth minute when his close-range strike was blocked on the line by Pedro Porro.

Unlikely hero

Tottenham stole the lead with their first shot in the 19th minute.

Mohammed Kudus's corner was headed back into the six-yard box by Rodrigo Bentancur and Van de Ven nodded in from close range.

James Garner nearly grabbed an instant equaliser with a curler from 25 yards that forced a fine save from Guglielmo Vicario.

Jake O'Brien thought he had headed Everton level from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's corner.

But the goal was disallowed by VAR for offside against Grealish and Ndiaye, who were camped around Vicario on the line.

Van de Ven scrambled Ndiaye's cross to safety with Beto preparing to apply the finishing touch just before half-time.

As well as his defensive excellence, Van de Ven was the unlikely provider of Tottenham's offensive output as the centre-back doubled the lead deep into first-half stoppage time.

Porro's inswinging corner eluded Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and Van de Ven made no mistake with a glancing header.

Richarlison, on as a second-half replacement for Randal Kolo Muani, wasted a golden chance to net against his old club when he shot straight at Pickford from 10 yards.

Sarr wrapped up the points in the 89th minute.

Richarlison nodded towards Sarr and the Senegal midfielder headed in from close range.