Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag insisted Friday he had no regrets about bringing Rasmus Hojlund to Old Trafford instead of Bayern Munich-bound Harry Kane. Ten Hag has also added goalkeeper Andre Onana and midfielder Mason Mount to his squad, but United have long been in need of a striker. United decided to opt for a player of potential rather than a proven talent in Atalanta's Hojlund. "First of all we have chosen a striker and we are really happy with our choice," Ten Hag said of the Denmark international during a news conference on Friday.

"(Kane) is a great striker. That's clear, he's really a goal maker and apart from that he has all the conditions and abilities that you want to see in a striker.

"It's a miss for the Premier League, absolutely."

The Dutchman was coy when asked if United were serious contenders to sign Kane, who could now move to German giants Bayern in a move worth 120 million pounds ($153 million, 139 million euros) in total.

"I don't think that I have to go into that discussion or to give an opinion about that," said Ten Hag. "We are professional. The processes we do are really careful, we consider a lot of things.

"But finally we make decisions and we don't take decisions overnight. There's a strategy behind every decision and we are happy with the squad we have now."

Hojlund, 20, arrived at Old Trafford for an initial fee of 64 million pounds that could rise to 72 million pounds with add-ons, signing a five-year deal with the option of a further season.

But his competitive United debut is set to be delayed by a back problem, although Ten Hag stressed it was not a major injury.

"He had a small issue," the United manager said. "He's not on the levels where our players are in this moment, so now we have to train him.

"The prognosis is difficult always to say but we are confident and we are positive."

Hojlund will miss Monday's Premier League opener against Wolves, with Amad Diallo, Tyrell Malacia and Kobbie Mainoo also out.

