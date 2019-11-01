Manchester City vs Southampton: Live Streaming, When And Where To Watch

Sergio Aguero holds the key to Manchester City's bid to overhaul Premier League leaders Liverpool as the Argentine striker reaps the rewards of the "best decision of his life". When Aguero walks onto the Etihad Stadium pitch ahead of Saturday's clash with Southampton, he will feel more at one with his surroundings than he would ever have imagined when he arrived eight years ago. Back then, Aguero was a talented but not yet fully rounded player hoping to thrive in England after a promising start to his European career with Atletico Madrid. The intervening years have been a dream come true for Aguero, who is now City's record goal-scorer and has amassed four Premier League titles, one FA Cup and four League Cups while helping the club's become top dogs in Manchester after decades of dominance from United. Aguero marked his 350th appearance with two goals against Southampton in the League Cup fourth round win on Tuesday, giving him 12 for the season and 243 in his City career.

