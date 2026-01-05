Manchester City's Premier League title challenge suffered a huge setback as managerless Chelsea salvaged a dramatic 1-1 draw, while Harrison Reed's stunning last-gasp strike gave Fulham a 2-2 draw against Liverpool on Sunday. Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim sparked fresh talk about his future with a fiery press conference after his side rescued a 1-1 draw against bitter rivals Leeds. But it was City's spluttering attempt to stop Arsenal running away with the title that took the spotlight as they fell six points behind the Gunners.

After Arsenal's 3-2 win at Bournemouth on Saturday, Pep Guardiola's second-placed side had no margin for error against troubled opponents at the Etihad Stadium.

Yet they stumbled in painful fashion as Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez equalised deep into stoppage-time to cancel out Tijjani Reijnders' 42nd-minute opener.

Just days after Chelsea parted company with boss Enzo Maresca, the Blues were managed by Under-21 coach Calum McFarlane.

McFarlane will never forget his first senior match as a manager after frustrating the decorated Guardiola.

But despite the damage McFarlane inflicted on Guardiola's title dreams, Strasbourg boss Liam Rosenior remains the leading candidate to replace Maresca on a permanent basis.

"Chelsea is a world champion team. It is not academy players there. Top class players. So to have control for 90 minutes against a team is so, so difficult," Guardiola said.

"We missed chances in the second half. Our talented players tried to finish the game but we could not do that."

City, who host Brighton on Wednesday, have gone two games without a win following their 0-0 draw at Sunderland on January 1.

They will hope for a favour from Liverpool on Thursday when Arne Slot's men face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

"We recover people and we see on Wednesday," Guardiola said of City's title chances.

At Craven Cottage, Liverpool looked set to consolidate their place in the top four when they came from behind to lead.

Harry Wilson opened the scoring against his former club to give Fulham a deserved half-time lead.

Florian Wirtz levelled before Cody Gakpo steered home Jeremie Frimpong's cross in the 94th minute.

However, the visitors' celebrations were cut short when Reed took aim from outside the box and blasted into the top corner for his first goal in three years.

A point keeps Liverpool, unbeaten in nine games in all competitions, three points ahead of fifth-placed Chelsea in the battle for a place in the Champions League.

Amorim makes his point

The Red Devils were headed for a rare defeat at Elland Road as the sides rekindled their historic rivalry after Leeds' two-year absence from the Premier League.

Brenden Aaronson's strike early in the second half sparked wild scenes of jubilation among the home fans, but Matheus Cunha quickly levelled to ensure United did not fall to a first defeat against Leeds in 16 years.

United have consistently wasted opportunities to move into the top four in recent weeks and Amorim hinted he will not remain at Old Trafford beyond the end of his contract in 18 months' time.

"I came here to be the manager, not to be the coach," said Amorim.

"In every department -- the scouting department, the sporting director -– (they) need to do their job. I will do mine for 18 months and then we move on."

Tottenham did little to ease the pressure on Thomas Frank in a 1-1 draw at home to Sunderland.

Ben Davies put Spurs in front, but they were unable to hold out for just a second home league win since the opening weekend of the season.

Brian Brobbey equalised 10 minutes from time for Sunderland to extend their unbeaten run to five games despite being depleted by the absence of six players at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Igor Thiago's hat-trick fired Brentford up to seventh with a 4-2 win at Everton.

Newcastle beat Crystal Palace 2-0 at St James' Park thanks to second-half goals from Bruno Guimaraes and Malick Thiaw.

