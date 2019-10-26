 
Liverpool vs Tottenham: Live Streaming, When And Where To Watch

Updated: 26 October 2019 20:48 IST

It will be the first meeting between Liverpool and Tottenham since their confrontation in the Champions League final in Madrid in June.

Liverpool took control of the early Premier League running. © AFP

The comprehensive midweek defeat of Red Star Belgrade raised hopes Tottenham Hotspur have turned the corner after a dismal start to the season but their revival will face a stiff test when they face Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday. It will be the first meeting between the two sides since their confrontation in the Champions League final in Madrid in June, since which Jurgen Klopp's side have pushed on from their victory and took control of the early Premier League running. Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochettino admitted on Friday that defeat has weighed heavily on his players and has bled into their miserable early season form that suggests June's final was a high-water mark. A return of just three Premier League wins this season and a run that included the humiliating 7-2 defeat to Bayern Munich, a 3-0 loss at Brighton and a fortunate home draw with bottom club Watford meant Tuesday's meeting with Red Star was always going to be significant. The eventual 5-0 victory provided a much-needed lift, and a fourth win in 13 games in all competitions allowed Pochettino to talk of a renewed confidence within a squad whose unity has been questioned.

When is the Liverpool vs Tottenham Premier League match?

The Liverpool vs Tottenham Premier League match will be played on October 27, 2019.

Where will the Liverpool vs Tottenham Premier League match will be played?

The Liverpool vs Tottenham Premier League match will be played at Anfield.

What time does the Liverpool vs Tottenham Premier League match begin?

The Liverpool vs Tottenham Premier League match will be played at 10:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Liverpool vs Tottenham Premier League match?

The Liverpool vs Tottenham Premier League match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the Liverpool vs Tottenham Premier League match?

The live streaming of the Liverpool vs Tottenham Premier League match can be live streamed on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

  • Tottenham have turned the corner after a dismal start to the season
  • Tottenham will face a stiff test when they face Liverpool at Anfield
  • It will be the first meeting between Liverpool and Tottenham since June
