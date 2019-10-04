 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
English Premier League

Liverpool vs Leicester City: Live Streaming, When And Where To Watch Live Telecast

Updated: 04 October 2019 18:19 IST

Premier League: Brendan Rodgers returns to Anfield for the first time since he was sacked by the Reds in 2015.

Liverpool vs Leicester City: Live Streaming, When And Where To Watch Live Telecast
Liverpool are five points ahead of Manchester City in the premier league points table. © AFP

Liverpool's perfect start to the Premier League season is under threat from an in-form Leicester led by a manager with a point to prove at Anfield in Brendan Rodgers. The European champions have a five-point lead at the top of the table over Manchester City, but Leicester are the closest challengers to the top two as they aim to break the glass ceiling of the top six. Rodgers returns to Anfield for the first time since he was sacked by the Reds in 2015. The Northern Irishman has since rebuilt his reputation, winning seven trophies in two-and-a-half seasons at Celtic before making the move back to the Premier League with the Foxes in February.

When is the Liverpool vs Leicester Premier League match?

The Liverpool vs Leicester Premier League match will be played on October 05, 2019.

Where will the Liverpool vs Leicester Premier League match will be played?

The Liverpool vs Leicester Premier League match will be played at Anfield.

What time does the Liverpool vs Leicester Premier League match begin?

The Liverpool vs Leicester Premier League match will be played at 07:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Liverpool vs Leicester Premier League match?

The Liverpool vs Leicester Premier League match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the Liverpool vs Leicester Premier League match?

The live streaming of the Liverpool vs Leicester Premier League match can be live streamed on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Liverpool Liverpool Leicester City Leicester City English Premier League Football
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Liverpool will host Leicester on Saturday on match day 8
  • Liverpool are on top of the points table with 21 points in 7 games
  • Brendan Rodgers returns to Anfield for the first time since he was sacked
Related Articles
Champions League: Mohamed Salah Stars In Liverpool
Champions League: Mohamed Salah Stars In Liverpool's Win Over Salzburg, Chelsea Beat Lille
Premier League: "Far Too Early" - Virgil Van Dijk Plays Down Liverpool Title Talk
Premier League: "Far Too Early" - Virgil Van Dijk Plays Down Liverpool Title Talk
Sheffield United vs Liverpool: Liverpool Beat Sheffield United To Extend Lead On Top Of The Table
Sheffield United vs Liverpool: Liverpool Beat Sheffield United To Extend Lead On Top Of The Table
Premier League, Sheffield vs Liverpool: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Premier League, Sheffield vs Liverpool: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
FIFA Best Player: List Of Winners At FIFA
FIFA Best Player: List Of Winners At FIFA's The Best Awards Ceremony
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.