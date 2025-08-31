Advertisement
Liverpool vs Arsenal LIVE Updates: Defending champions Liverpool and last season's runners-up Arsenal put their 100 per cent winning record to test at Anfield, with the top spot up for grabs in the Premier League. The defending champions have survived rollercoaster rides against Bournemouth and 10-man Newcastle thanks to late winners. The Gunners, on the other hand, are yet to concede this season and will hope their own new forward options can expose Liverpool's defensive deficiencies. After splashing a combined 550 million pounds ($741 million) in the transfer market to try and gain an upper hand, both clubs must show their worth on the field. (Match Centre)

Premier League 2025 LIVE Updates: Liverpool vs Arsenal LIVE Score, Straight from Anfield

Aug 31, 2025 20:19 (IST)
Premier League Live: Arsenal's starting XI!

Aug 31, 2025 20:17 (IST)
Premier League Live: Liverpool's starting XI!

Aug 31, 2025 20:16 (IST)
LIV vs ARS Live: Welcome to match centre!

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Premier League clash between the top two sides from last season, champions Liverpool and Arsenal. Only one of them will walk out of Anfield boasting a 100 per cent record.

