Leandro Trossard scored with his first touch after coming off the bench as the Arsenal substitute inspired a 2-0 win against Aston Villa on Saturday. Mikel Arteta's side were struggling to make the breakthrough until Belgium forward Trossard arrived with an instant impact at Villa Park. Trossard's cool finish came midway through the second half, with Thomas Partey's late strike -- aided by a howler from Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez -- sealing Arsenal's second successive victory. Arsenal are off to a fine start to their latest bid to win the Premier League title thanks to this cathartic moment for the north Londoners.

Villa's 2-0 win at Arsenal in the closing weeks of last season was a huge blow to the Gunners' title challenge.

Arsenal also lost at Villa Park last term, another costly result as they eventually finished just two points behind champions Manchester City.

Runners-up to City for the last two years, Arsenal are desperate to finally win their first title since 2004.

Following a comfortable 2-0 win against Wolves in their opener, Arteta will have been encouraged to see his players' steely side in a hard-fought victory against Villa.

"We had to change momentum. We had a 10-minute gap when we didn't get the rhythm and they were on top. They had the big chance and David Raya made an unbelievable save. It was the magic moment of the game," Arteta said.

"Villa had a more defensive approach than we expected, but we adapted and the team played with a lot of courage.

"When you need individuals they stood up and they made themselves count. That's why we won the game."

Villa's 2-1 win at West Ham last weekend was the perfect start to a season featuring their first Champions League campaign since 1982-83.

But this was a reality check for Unai Emery's men as they try to emulate last season's top four finish.

"We had our chance to score and had even better chances than them. If we score one goal then maybe we win the match," Emery said.

"There's still work to do. I accept the result because we are doing our way and trying to improve. The players will stay calm."

Trossard pounces

Saka forced an early save from former Arsenal 'keeper Martinez, cutting in from the right for a low shot that the Argentine clawed away at full stretch.

Ollie Watkins wasted a glorious opportunity to put Villa ahead after the dozing Gabriel Magalhaes was robbed by Leon Bailey.

Watkins had just Arsenal 'keeper David Raya to beat but somehow screwed his shot wide from six yards as Emery threw his head back in disbelief.

Underlining Arsenal's much-discussed need for another forward, Kai Havertz flicked wide from close-range after Gabriel Martinelli picked out the German.

Villa looked certain to end the stalemate in the second half after Amadou Onana's deflected shot cannoned down off the bar to Watkins.

The England striker had the goal at his mercy, but his header lacked the accuracy to beat Raya, who made a brilliant save to keep Arsenal on level terms.

Martinez made an equally good stop moments later, plunging at Saka's feet to deny the Arsenal winger after he ran onto Martin Odegaard's pass.

Villa defender Ezri Konsa volleyed just past the far post, but it was Trossard who delivered the decisive blow in the 67th minute.

Saka crossed from the touchline just before the ball could roll out of play and when Morgan Rogers challenged Havertz in the area, Trossard pounced on the deflection to slot a composed finish past Martinez from 10 yards.

Martinez had no chance with that one but he was culpable in the 77th minute when Partey took Saka's pass and hit a low strike that crept past the Argentine's woeful attempted save.

