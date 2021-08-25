Story ProgressBack to home
Premier League: Harry Kane Confirms He Will Remain At Tottenham Hotspur
Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane confirmed through a post on social media that he will stay at the club.
Harry Kane announced on Wednesday he will remain at Tottenham this season, ending speculation over his future with Manchester City interested in the England captain. "I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success," Kane posted on his Twitter account.
It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I've had in the last few weeks.— Harry Kane (@HKane) August 25, 2021
I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success. #COYS pic.twitter.com/uTN78tHlk1
