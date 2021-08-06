Story ProgressBack to home
Premier League: Manchester City Confirm Signing Of Jack Grealish In Reported 100-Million Pound Deal
Premier League: Manchester City confirmed signing Jack Grealish on a six-year deal from Aston Villa for a reported 100-million pound fee.
Premier League: Jack Grealish signed up with Manchester City on six-year deal from Aston Villa.© AFP
Highlights
- Jack Grealish signed up with Man City on a six-year deal with Aston Villa
- Grealish was signed for a record fee reported to be 100 million pounds
- "I am incredibly happy to have joined Manchester City," said Grealish
Manchester City on Thursday announced the signing of Jack Grealish on a six-year deal from Aston Villa for a fee reported to be 100 million pounds ($139 million). City confirmed Grealish will wear the number 10 shirt, which was recently vacated by the departure to Barcelona of long-serving striker Sergio Aguero. "I am incredibly happy to have joined Manchester City. City are the best team in the country with a manager considered to be the best in the world - it's a dream come true to be part of this club," Grealish, 25, said on www.mancity.com.
August 5, 2021
More to follow
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on Olympics 2020, Olympics 2020 Medal Tally, Live Cricket Score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.