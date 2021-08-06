Manchester City on Thursday announced the signing of Jack Grealish on a six-year deal from Aston Villa for a fee reported to be 100 million pounds ($139 million). City confirmed Grealish will wear the number 10 shirt, which was recently vacated by the departure to Barcelona of long-serving striker Sergio Aguero. "I am incredibly happy to have joined Manchester City. City are the best team in the country with a manager considered to be the best in the world - it's a dream come true to be part of this club," Grealish, 25, said on www.mancity.com.

More to follow