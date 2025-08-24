Everton began life in its new waterfront home at Bramley-Moore Dock with a 2-0 win over Brighton on Sunday as Jack Grealish showed glimpses of the player who once was the poster-boy of English soccer. Grealish, who is on loan from Manchester City in a bid to resurrect his career, dribbled into the area and crossed for fellow winger Iliman Ndiaye to volley home the first goal of a new era for Everton following the team's emotional departure from Goodison Park, its long-time home. That offered some symmetry, with Ndiaye also scoring the last goal at Goodison.

By providing a layoff for James Garner to drive home Everton's second goal from outside the area, Grealish grabbed a second assist of the game - as many as the England forward managed in total across the past two Premier League seasons at City.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford saved a penalty from Danny Welbeck to the delight of the home fans among the 51,759 inside their new stadium that was built in the hope of taking an underachieving club in recent years to a new level. Not for the first time, Pickford was seen checking his water bottle ahead of a penalty kick because he keeps the name of potential opposition penalty-takers on the drinking vessel and where they might hit their attempt.

It was Everton's first win of the season, after a 1-0 loss at Leeds in the opening round.

Crystal Palace fans weren't afraid to make their feelings known about Nottingham Forest during the teams' 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park.

Palace, the FA Cup winner last season, was demoted from the Europa League to the Conference League last month for breaching UEFA rules on club ownership, in a saga the club believes was influenced by Forest and owner Evangelos Marinakis, who benefitted by being promoted to the Europa League at Palace's expense.

A spicy pre-match banner took a pop at Marinakis, as did some abusive chants from Palace's notoriously boisterous supporters that also targeted UEFA.

Ismaila Sarr gave Palace a 37th-minute lead before Callum Hudson-Odoi equalized in the 57th for Forest, whose manager Nuno Espirito Santo was in the dugout for the match despite concerns about his job amid rising tensions with Marinakis over the summer.

Manchester United plays away to Fulham later Sunday and will look to build on its encouraging performance in defeat to Arsenal last weekend.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)