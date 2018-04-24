 
don't
miss
All Sports
English Premier League

Everton Virtual Mascot: Robot Helps Seriously Ill Football Fan Make History

Updated: 24 April 2018 09:19 IST

Jack McLinden, 14, was able to enjoy the once-in-a-lifetime mascot experience through the Norwegian-designed telepresence robot, AV1.

Everton Virtual Mascot: Robot Helps Seriously Ill Football Fan Make History
AV1 connected to Jack McLinden's iPad at home, allowed him to see and hear the experience in real-time. © AFP

A seriously ill 14-year-old football fan made history on Monday night by becoming the world's first 'virtual' matchday mascot -- made possible with the aid of a robot. Jack McLinden, who suffers from multiple health conditions and is wheelchair bound, experienced the thrill of being a mascot and being part of matchday festivities through the Norwegian-designed telepresence robot, AV1 when his beloved team Everton took on Newcastle United in a Premier League match at the Goodison Park. This is the first instance in history that a child has been able to perform matchday mascot duties remotely, with the robot's integrated camera, microphone, and speaker enabling the virtual experience of going onto the pitch.

Everton team captain Phil Jagielka carried the robot as he led his team out with the AV1 connected to McLinden's iPad at home -- allowing him to see and hear the experience in real-time through the telepresence robot avatar.

"We are thrilled to have had the chance to do this for Jack and we hope it has provided him with a memory he will always treasure," said Scott McLeod, Head of Engagement at Everton Football Club.

AV1 is designed to help combat loneliness in children and young adults with long-term illnesses, by allowing them to attend school and social occasions through the device's connection to a smartphone or tablet, allowing them to see, hear and communicate with others.

Colin Dyer, chief executive of Wellchild, the national charity for seriously ill children and their families, said the technology could help alleviate the sense of isolation.

"We think the little robot could be a massive boon for children with complex needs, whose conditions mean that they cannot be everywhere they want to be in person," said Dyer.

"There is a growing population of families who are caring for a seriously ill child at home. We know that feelings of isolation are a common issue for many children and families in this situation."

(With AFP Inputs)

Comments
Topics : Everton Newcastle United English Premier League Football
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Robot helps seriously ill football fan enjoy matchday experience
  • Jack McLinden, 14, suffers from multiple health conditions
  • Everton team captain Phil Jagielka carried the robot onto the field
Related Articles
Premier League: Theo Walcott Helps Everton Down Newcastle United To Boost Under-Fire Sam Allardyce
Premier League: Theo Walcott Helps Everton Down Newcastle United To Boost Under-Fire Sam Allardyce
Premier League: Manchester City Down Everton, On Brink Of Title Glory
Premier League: Manchester City Down Everton, On Brink Of Title Glory
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Bags Debut Goal, Aaron Ramsey Treble As Arsenal Crush Everton
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Bags Debut Goal, Aaron Ramsey Treble As Arsenal Crush Everton
Premier League: Watford Sack Manager Marco Silva After Poor Run
Premier League: Watford Sack Manager Marco Silva After Poor Run
Everton Sign Arsenal Winger Theo Walcott
Everton Sign Arsenal Winger Theo Walcott
Advertisement

Advertisement

EPL Table

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Manchester City 34 29 3 2 90
2 Manchester United 34 23 5 6 74
3 Liverpool 35 20 11 4 71
4 Tottenham Hotspur 34 20 8 6 68
5 Chelsea 34 19 6 9 63
6 Arsenal 34 17 6 11 57
7 Burnley 35 14 11 10 53
8 Everton 35 12 9 14 45
9 Leicester City 34 11 11 12 44
10 Newcastle United 34 11 8 15 41
View Full Table»

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.