English Premier League: Arsenal Lose More Ground In Top 4 Battle After Brighton Loss

Arsenal continued to stumble in their pursuit for a top four finish in the Premier League after a 1-2 loss against Brighton on Sunday. This was Gunners' eighth defeat this year and their fourth straight league loss. Lewis Dunk put the hosts ahead in the 7th minute when he hooked the ball home from a corner after it dropped to him inside the penalty box. The Seagulls added their second when Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny misplaced a pass which was intercepted with Pascal Gross, giving an inviting cross and was slotted home by Glenn Murray in the 26th minute.

Arsenal pulled a goal back in the 43rd minute with a sublime pass by Granit Xhaka who fed a pass to striker Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang.

Aubameyang cleverly flicked the ball home to give the Gunners some hope.

Arsenal had the lion's share of possession throughout but they hardly troubled the home team. The visitors were lucky to have defender Sead Kolasinac on the field after he had fouled Ezequiel Schelotto, which the replays suggested was deliberate.