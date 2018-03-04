 
English Premier League: Arsenal Lose More Ground In Top 4 Battle After Brighton Loss

Updated: 04 March 2018 21:42 IST

This was Arsenal's eighth defeat this year and their fourth straight league defeat.

Brighton's English striker Glenn Murray (C) runs with the ball against Arsenal © AFP

Arsenal continued to stumble in their pursuit for a top four finish in the Premier League after a 1-2 loss against Brighton on Sunday. This was Gunners' eighth defeat this year and their fourth straight league loss. Lewis Dunk put the hosts ahead in the 7th minute when he hooked the ball home from a corner after it dropped to him inside the penalty box. The Seagulls added their second when Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny misplaced a pass which was intercepted with Pascal Gross, giving an inviting cross and was slotted home by Glenn Murray in the 26th minute.

Arsenal pulled a goal back in the 43rd minute with a sublime pass by Granit Xhaka who fed a pass to striker Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang.

Aubameyang cleverly flicked the ball home to give the Gunners some hope.

Arsenal had the lion's share of possession throughout but they hardly troubled the home team. The visitors were lucky to have defender Sead Kolasinac on the field after he had fouled Ezequiel Schelotto, which the replays suggested was deliberate.

Arsenal remain 6th in the table and they are 13 points off the fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur who are on 58 points after 29 games.

Topics : Brighton & Hove Albion Arsenal Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Granit Xhaka Glenn Murray English Premier League Football
Highlights
  • Arsenal lost 1-2 to Brighton in the Premier League
  • This was Arsenal's fourth successive defeat in the league
  • They had lost to Manchester City in the League Cup final and the EPL too
EPL Table

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Manchester City 28 24 3 1 75
2 Liverpool 29 17 9 3 60
3 Manchester United 28 18 5 5 59
4 Tottenham Hotspur 29 17 7 5 58
5 Chelsea 28 16 5 7 53
6 Arsenal 28 13 6 9 45
7 Burnley 29 10 10 9 40
8 Leicester City 29 9 10 10 37
9 Watford 29 10 6 13 36
10 Everton 29 9 7 13 34
View Full Table»

Poll of the day

