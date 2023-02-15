Chelsea may have spent over 500 million pound ($603 million) on new players, but their first season under new ownership will end without any trophies to show for it unless they can conquer Europe in the coming months. The Blues travel to face Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie on Tuesday already out of both domestic cups and languishing 10th in the Premier League. Winning the Champions League for a third time could even be Chelsea's best route back into the competition next season as they sit 10 points adrift of the top four in the English top flight.

Graham Potter's men have won just two games in their last 12 since European football shut down for the winter.

Potter has had to juggle a lengthy injury list and bed in an avalanche of January signings, while also trying to maintain harmony in a bloated squad of 33 first-team players.

The former Brighton boss has already had tough choices to make for the rest of his side's European campaign.

With only three new players allowed to be added to Chelsea's Champions League squad and eight new signings, Benoit Badiashile, Noni Madueke, Andrey Santos and David Datro Fofana have been left out, while Malo Gusto will spend the second half of the season back on loan at Lyon.

When will the Dortmund vs Chelsea, Champions League match be played?

The Dortmund vs Chelsea, Champions League match will be played on Thursday, February 16.

Where will the Dortmund vs Chelsea, Champions League match be played?

The Dortmund vs Chelsea, Champions League match will be played at Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund.

What time will the Dortmund vs Chelsea, Champions League match start?

The Dortmund vs Chelsea, Champions League match will start at 1:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Dortmund vs Chelsea, Champions League match?

The Dortmund vs Chelsea, Champions League match will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Dortmund vs Chelsea, Champions League match?

The Dortmund vs Chelsea, Champions League match will be streamed live on Sony Liv App, Jio TV and Airtel Xstream.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

(With AFP Inputs)

