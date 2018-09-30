 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
English Premier League

Premier League: Daniel Sturridge Curling Equaliser Against Chelsea Has Twitter In Disbelief

Updated: 30 September 2018 10:19 IST

Daniel Sturridge stunned Chelsea with a late goal to rescue a point for Liverpool.

Premier League: Daniel Sturridge Curling Equaliser Against Chelsea Has Twitter In Disbelief
Daniel Sturridge scored a brilliant goal to rescue a point for Liverpool © AFP

Chelsea appeared to have bagged three points against Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday but Reds striker Daniel Sturridge had other plans. The former Chelsea striker stepped up with an unreal curling shot to rescue a point for Liverpool. With just two minutes to play in regulation time, Daniel Sturridge curled a long left-footed shot underneath the crossbar and past the outstretched arm of a diving Kepa Arrizabalaga. After Sturridge's goal, Twitter was left in disbelief.

Chelsea had taken the lead over Liverpool in the 25th minute courtesy an Eden Hazard goal, but Liverpool had golden chances to score at least three or four goals throughout the game. Chelsea defenders cleared the ball off the line twice, and new siginng Xherdan Shaqiri had a glorious chance to score in the 70th minute.

Chelsea are just two points back in third and showed their own title credentials by continuing an unbeaten start under Maurizio Sarri with an impressive defensive display complemented by Hazard's class at the other end of the field. Both sides were back to full strength after Sarri and Klopp made eight changes for the League Cup between the pair.

Salah was back for Liverpool after being crowned the third best player in the world for the past year by FIFA on Monday.

With the draw and a point each for Chelsea and Liverpool, Manchester City moved to the top spot in the Premier League table on 19 points after their win over Brighton. City moved ahead of Liverpool in second on goal difference.

Comments
Topics : Liverpool Chelsea Daniel Sturridge English Premier League Xherdan Shaqiri Eden Hazard Football
Get the latest Asia Cup 2018 news, check out the Asia Cup 2018 schedule and live score and Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Asia Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Both Chelsea and Liverpool maintained their unbeaten starts in the EPL
  • The Blues have now faced Liverpool twice in four days without losing
  • Sturridge scored a perfect equaliser for Liverpool in the dying minutes
Related Articles
Champions League: Super Sub Roberto Firmino Scores Late Winner For Liverpool vs PSG
Champions League: Super Sub Roberto Firmino Scores Late Winner For Liverpool vs PSG
Premier League: Liverpool Live Up To Title Hype By Hitting West Ham For Four
Premier League: Liverpool Live Up To Title Hype By Hitting West Ham For Four
Premier League: Liverpool Come Roaring Back to Demolish Stoke City
Premier League: Liverpool Come Roaring Back to Demolish Stoke City
England Manager Sam Allardyce Set to Ring in Changes For Slovakia Clash
England Manager Sam Allardyce Set to Ring in Changes For Slovakia Clash
Liverpool Cruise, Chelsea Made to Work Hard in League Cup
Liverpool Cruise, Chelsea Made to Work Hard in League Cup
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.